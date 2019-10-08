In 1989, Robby Berman—a recent Yeshiva University grad and enthusiastic Zionist—made aliyah and was drafted into the IDF. Yet nothing in his basic training prepared him for the blood-chilling discovery he made in his friend Tom Cole’s Old City dorm room. There, dangling from the ceiling, Berman saw what looked like a round Hershey bar. But it wasn’t. Instead, he immediately realized, it was a WWII hand grenade. Old and rusty, perhaps, but still fully operational. And how does one get rid of a hand grenade? Thirty years after the dramatic events of that evening, and just in time for Kol Nidre, Berman finally comes clean.
In one version of his life he spends years in jail, as a homegrown terrorist. In the other, he walks away scot-free. What set his life on one path and not the other? In his first-person narrative, Berman answers that question and revisits his encounter with a real-world Detective Columbo.
This is the second of our listener drive specials. The Israel we try to explore is all about its people, about its diversity and complexity, about a place that’s both genuinely wondrous and utterly messed up. It cracks you up one moment, and brings you to tears the next. It’s heartfelt, and bizarre, and interesting. So, on the eve of the Day of Atonement, as our hearts open up and we think back to our own story in the past year, please consider donating. Listener support is what makes this show possible.
Joel Shupack edited and produced this piece, with help from Yochai Maital, James Feder, and Zev Levi. He also arranged the scoring with music from Blue Dot Sessions. The special was mixed by Sela Waisblum. The end song is Shoshana Damari’s version of “Etz HaRimon” (The Pomegranate Tree). It was written by Yaakov Orland and put to a traditional Buchari tune.
This special was edited and produced by Joel Shupack, Yoshi Fields, James Feder, and Zev Levi, and mixed by Sela Waisblum.
Listen to the full special here, or download it from Apple Podcasts. You can hear all of Israel Story’s episodes in English here and in Hebrew here.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.