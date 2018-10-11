This week on Unorthodox, we’re still recovering from all the Jewish holidays.
Our Jewish guest is Benyamin Cohen, host of the weekly podcast Our Friend from Israel. He’s also the guy who manages the official social media feeds for Albert Einstein, which might just be the best job ever. He tells us about tweeting for the late genius, plus his journey into megachurches while writing his 2009 book, My Jesus Year: A Rabbi’s Son Wanders the Bible Belt in Search of His Own Faith.
Our gentile of the week is Wall Street Journal sports columnist Jason Gay, who returns to the show to talk unconventional baseball propositions, Yiddish colloquialisms, and the other Ben Cohen.
Join us at our next NYC live show on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Marlene Meyerson JCC! Returning to the show will be New York Times writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner, plus some special surprises.
