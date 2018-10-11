This week on Unorthodox, we’re still recovering from all the Jewish holidays.

Our Jewish guest is Benyamin Cohen, host of the weekly podcast Our Friend from Israel. He’s also the guy who manages the official social media feeds for Albert Einstein, which might just be the best job ever. He tells us about tweeting for the late genius, plus his journey into megachurches while writing his 2009 book, My Jesus Year: A Rabbi’s Son Wanders the Bible Belt in Search of His Own Faith.

Our gentile of the week is Wall Street Journal sports columnist Jason Gay, who returns to the show to talk unconventional baseball propositions, Yiddish colloquialisms, and the other Ben Cohen.

Join us at our next NYC live show on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Marlene Meyerson JCC! Returning to the show will be New York Times writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner, plus some special surprises. You won’t want to miss it

Have a question for Unorthodox? Send it to Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at our new listener line: 914-570-4869. We’re also looking for stories about Jewish superstition for our Halloween episode.

Want more Unorthodox in your life? Follow us on Twitter and Instagram to see what happens behind the scenes! Show your love for Unorthodox with our new T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baby onesies. Get yours here.

This episode is sponsored by One Day University. Get 20% off your ticket to see Mark Oppenheimer’s Oct. 14 lecture on religion in America by using the code MARK when you register at OneDayU.com.

Additional support for this episode comes from The Branch, a new podcast from Hadassah. Each episode explores how positive relationships between Israeli Jews and Arabs can bring new hope for a truly shared society. Check it out at Hadassah.org/thebranch.

Unorthodox is a smart, fresh, fun weekly take on Jewish news and culture hosted by Mark Oppenheimer, Stephanie Butnick, and Liel Leibovitz. You can listen to individual episodes here or subscribe on iTunes. Don't forget to sign up for our weekly newsletter! (Yep, it's different to the Tablet newsletter.)