This week, we discuss the biblical response to physical ailments, focusing on the case of the metzorah who is diagnosed with a skin disease and then sent to live outside the community, isolated for seven days.

Parsha in Progress is a podcast hosted by Abigail Pogrebin. author of My Jewish Year: 18 Holidays, One Wondering Jew, and Rabbi Dov Linzer, head of Yeshivat Chovevei Torah.