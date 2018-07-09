It’s Monday. After a long holiday weekend. Which means that you’re probably at your desk, watching your tan fade away and in dire need of anything that would make you feel good.
Gal Gadot’s got you covered.
Last week, the actress, shooting the sequel to Wonder Woman in the Washington, D.C., area, found time to work wonders by stopping at the Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia. In full superheroine regalia:
One of the children Gal Gadot met on her visit to Inova Children’s Hospital was baby Karalyne. You can read more about her story and help her out here: https://t.co/1TKSbk1znE pic.twitter.com/DCnGNpCJKu
— Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanHQ) July 8, 2018
(That adorable baby Gadot is holding is battling acute myelogenous leukemia; if you want to help her family, you can do so here.)
That’s enough feel-good for one morning, right?
Wrong.
This week, we’re also proud to present Gadot’s debut as a comic-strip character, making an appearance on Berkeley Breathed’s popular Bloom County. Have a very good week:
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.