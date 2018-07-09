It’s Monday. After a long holiday weekend. Which means that you’re probably at your desk, watching your tan fade away and in dire need of anything that would make you feel good.

Gal Gadot’s got you covered.

Last week, the actress, shooting the sequel to Wonder Woman in the Washington, D.C., area, found time to work wonders by stopping at the Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia. In full superheroine regalia:

One of the children Gal Gadot met on her visit to Inova Children’s Hospital was baby Karalyne. You can read more about her story and help her out here: https://t.co/1TKSbk1znE pic.twitter.com/DCnGNpCJKu — Wonder Woman 1984 (@WonderWomanHQ) July 8, 2018

(That adorable baby Gadot is holding is battling acute myelogenous leukemia; if you want to help her family, you can do so here.)

That’s enough feel-good for one morning, right?

Wrong.

This week, we’re also proud to present Gadot’s debut as a comic-strip character, making an appearance on Berkeley Breathed’s popular Bloom County. Have a very good week:

Liel Leibovitz is a senior writer for Tablet Magazine.