Following up a well-received documentary earlier this year, Focus Features has released the first trailer for its Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic On the Basis of Sex. The two-and-a-half-minute preview shows off star Felicity Jones as the groundbreaking lawyer turned Supreme Court justice.

Admittedly, the movie does seem schmaltzy, but that is to be expected in the genre. With a supporting cast of Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Sam Waterston, and Kathy Bates, we can assume the film will attract an audience, although Marshall, last year’s SCOTUS flick, didn’t manage to turn a profit at the box office.

On the Basis of Sex is set to be released on Christmas Day, just as we head into Ginsburg’s 25th year on the bench. Spend your day off supporting one of the most influential Jews in the country!

Elazar Abrahams is an intern at Tablet and will be attending Yeshiva University in the fall of 2018.