The world’s perception of Modern Orthodox Jews probably doesn’t involve conquering extreme obstacle courses on primetime television, but last night, Jesse Orenshein took on American Ninja Warrior’s LA City Finals. Although he won’t be advancing to the next round, the 21-year-old gave it his all in an impressive run. Most importantly he looks like he’s having a ton of fun, even during the eventual wipeout.

Sporting custom “MAZAL TOUGH” t-shirts, Orenshein’s family was on the sidelines to cheer him on the whole way through. Check out the below clip, in which the program’s hosts are sure to remind viewers that Jesse is single.

Elazar Abrahams is an intern at Tablet and will be attending Yeshiva University in the fall of 2018.