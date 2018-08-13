After they killed some of the athletes they castrated them and made the others watch. Then they killed them, too.
These were the people–the butchers, the terrorists—that Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, honored at a ceremony in 2014 in Tunisia. Surrounded by members of a delegation of Palestinian officials at the Tunis graveyard he placed his hands on a wreath that was laid in the cemetery to honor the Palestinian “martyrs” who killed 11 Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.
As the story broke over the weekend, social media lit up with condemnation of Corbyn. Ever shifty, ever unintelligent, Corbyn, and the foolish Labour press office that surrounds him struggled to get their story straight. First, it was claimed that the Dear Leader had been there to pay his respects to the victims of an Israeli bombing raid in 1985, and not the Munich terrorists. This lie, however, quickly fell apart under the slightest scrutiny from anyone with an internet connection.
Corbyn then went from the merely mendacious to the outright ridiculous: “I was present at that wreath-laying,” he said. “I don’t think I was actually involved in it.”
The reaction was inevitable. “Corbyn was there, but didn’t inhale,” remarked one Twitter user, as the platform erupted again, now into laughter almost as much as outrage.
The Corbyn playbook was on full show: denial, backtracking, equivocation, and words so slippery even the Kool-Aid faithful were unsure of what to say.
But conversely, there has been one memorial that Jeremy Corbyn has been clear and honest and adamant about not attending: Yad Vashem.
Corbyn has been invited several times. Most recently in 2016 when Ken Livingstone, London’s Hitler-obsessed former mayor, claimed that the Fuehrer had been a Zionist, Isaac Herzog, leader of the Israeli Labour Party invited Corbyn to Yad Vashem “to witness that the last time the Jews were forcibly transported it was not to Israel but to their deaths.” Corbyn declined.
The Labour leader, it seems, has his limits. He will lay a wreath for PLO Munich murderers in Tunis but not for dead Jews at Yad Vashem.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.