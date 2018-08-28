Introducing Tuesday comics at The Scroll … The inaugural installment in a new recurring feature showcasing the best of comics, comix, graphic novellas, and other forms of narrative art, presents the vivid panels of Ben Evans.
If you’re an artist or illustrator interested in having your work featured, send us a note at scroll@tabletmag.com with samples or links to your work.
Artist Ben Evans on this week’s featured comics: The idea for these comics originally came about through a collaboration with my mother, Ellie Kahn. I drew one-page comics based on the stories she was told in her work as a family historian by clients who hired her to write their past.. I’ve always loved using my art to tell stories about history, and this project provided a unique opportunity to adapt true stories from the lives of specific people, rather than just using the summaries you find in history books. The comic about the tank commander came from that collaboration, and “The Ragspaper Men” is a story told by my late grandfather, Bob Goldhamer, which also happens to tie into my fascination with irrational fears and how little kids see the world.
American Tanks During World War Two Were Crackerboxes…
