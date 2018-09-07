The popular rapper Mac Miller had just released a new album Swimming and was one month away from starting a scheduled tour when police found him dead in his Los Angeles home Friday. The official cause of death will not be determined until after an autopsy is performed, authorities say, but it has been widely reported as a drug overdose. Miller was 26.
Born Malcolm James McCormick in Pittsburgh to a Christian father and Jewish mother, the hip-hop artist started recording music in his early teens and took the name, Mac Miller. “I’m raised Jewish; I had a Bar Mitzvah…I celebrate the high holidays. That’s like my family…like how I was raised,” Miller said in a 2011 interview.
Miller shot to fame when his 2011 debut album Blue Slide Park debuted at the top of the Billboard music charts. He followed it up with four more albums, broadening his musical range and garnering a string of hits. Miller was one of the leaders of “The Golden Age of Jewish Rap,” according to a 2011 article in Tablet, one of many on the rapper that appeared in the magazine.
Throughout his career, Miller spoke openly in his music and interviews about using and struggling with drugs. In May of 2018, he was arrested on a D.U.I. charge after crashing his car. But shortly after, in August 2018, he told a Rolling Stone interviewer: “Have I done drugs? Yeah. But am I a drug addict? No.”
Miller’s family released a statement Friday:
“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.