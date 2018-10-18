Please don’t be alarmed, but I’ve a bit of disturbing news: There aren’t too many ways for kids these days to get excited about Jewish life.
Alright, so it’s not exactly news. Still, any group this invested in continuity should consider the basic question of precisely how its young are supposed to find their way into the fold, especially now that the old structures, from the synagogue to the youth group, are fading away.
Scott Harris has an idea. One of New York’s leading real estate agents, he recently launched Jewish Star, a talent search for teenaged Jewish songwriters that wants to take a page from America’s Got Talent and The Voice and make thinking about soulful stuff fun.
As a kid himself, Harris said, he “loved singing Jewish songs at summer camp or even at services. I loved those Debbie Friedman tunes, but then when I finally had the chance to learn the guitar myself, I sat there and played the Eagles.” Had someone tapped him on the shoulder and suggested that he try to write songs himself, and that those songs speak to his love for Judaism, he would’ve been deeply moved. The new contest, he hopes, will give young Jews the chance to do just that.
Teaming with Rick Recht of Jewish Rock Radio, the two recruited an impressive panel of judges, including notable Jewish musicians like Josh Nelson, Julie Silver, and Nefesh Mountain. The six grand winners will receive a host of prizes designed to jump-start their songwriting careers, including a recording contract, mentorship, and airtime for their work.
“I really want parents, rabbis, and teachers to take it upon themselves and tell kids that they are talented, that they should audition, and that they should feel excited about putting Jewish music into the world.”
So if you are a talented and spiritually inclined Jewish teen, click here and apply. Or to nominate a teen you know and love, just fill out this form. All auditions are due by November 15. For those about to rock, we salute you.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.