A few days ago, news broke that the Hells Angels would be leaving the neighborhood. Many East Village residents are celebrating; others, like me, mourn. I realize the group’s history is deeply troubling. But their departure seems a symptom of too much drastic historical change, too fast. Two years ago, the Streit’s matzoh factory, which had been on the Lower East Side since 1916, decamped for Rockland County and has been replaced by multimillion-dollar condos. In 2007, the luxe Standard Hotel swallowed the longtime home of Beat poet Hettie Cohen Jones, ex-wife of Amiri Baraka and neighborhood mainstay. In 2005, McGurk’s Suicide Hall, the notorious post-Civil-War brothel and saloon that later became the home of feminist pioneer Kate Millett and a passel of women artists, was razed; it too is now a luxury condo.

I moved to this block in 2000. The Hells Angels (no apostrophe in Hells, please) were right across the street, where they’d been since 1969. In 1977, they’d officially bought their building from the Bronx’s Birdie Ruderman, for $10. Census records show that Birdie was born in Poland in 1901, lived in the East Village for decades and moved—along with many other coming-up-in-the-world Jews of her era, to the Bronx. She died in 1979.

I moved to NYC in the early 1990s. I lived in Chelsea—a neighborhood that had begun gentrifying before the East Village did. At 22, I’d walk from my building to the Nuyorican Poets Café on East 3rd Street between B and C. The walk from the Bowery to the club was terrifying for a solo young woman who couldn’t afford to take cabs. I walked in the middle of the street—there were never any cars late at night, when the poetry slams took place. The tenements lining the street were burnt-out husks; I’d pass barrels with fires burning in them and people slouching against crumbling walls. But on East 3rd Street, I could breathe easy. The Angels protected the block. They had cameras trained on the Harleys parked in neat rows on both sides of the street. Someone was always watching.

Eight years later, after stints in the Mission District of San Francisco and in a safer part of the East Village (further northwest) and the acquisition of a husband, I moved to the Angels’ block. I had a knack for moving to neighborhoods just as they were beginning to be desirable to white people with artsy jobs. I also fit the cliché of people whining when other white people did the same in greater numbers.

When Josie was born, my mom used to walk her up and down the block in her baby carriage to give me a break. Once Mom sat on the Hells Angels’ red-painted bench outside the clubhouse, rocking the carriage with one hand. Once. An Angel came out and told her to move; the bench was for Angels only. She’s still furious. (Today, there’s a sign on the bench: “Private Property: Do Not Sit on Bench.”) By the time they were three, both my daughters could identify the purr of a Harley motor and knew it was different from other motorcycle engines. They were also very good at sleeping through deafening noise.

When my dad died in 2004, my husband and I took possession of his car, a burgundy 2002 Nissan Maxima. Unbeknownst to us, it was beloved of NYC headlight thieves because the headlights could be nearly instantly popped out with a flat-head screwdriver, like balls from a honeydew melon. After the third theft, Jonathan knocked on the Angels’ clubhouse door, with its flaming skulls and pitchfork-wielding, helmeted winged demon painting, to ask if they had surveillance video he could look at. I worried that he’d be killed. Richie, the Angel who answered the door, listened to him quizzically. “You can’t look at the video,” he finally told Jonathan. “But we’ll take care of it.” A week or two later, Richie approached Jonathan on the street. “It won’t happen again,” he said. It didn’t.

Jonathan soon befriended Kevin, the guy who moved the bikes back and forth across the street for alternate-side parking. The Angels were territorial when cars and taxis got too close to their self-proclaimed parking spaces, delineated with orange traffic cones. But Kevin and Jonathan shared musical tastes; Jonathan, a former radio DJ and band manager, gave Kevin a bottle of Jose Cuervo and burned him a CD of a bootleg of a Cult show. we never had problems parking after that; Kevin sometimes moved the cones for us. A bouncer at Bowery Ballroom in his spare time, he greeted us warmly (and gave us bottled water) whenever he saw us at shows. Kevin is more musically savvy than many of his compatriots. In the summer, when the clubhouse windows are open and music blasts out, some of the selections are dubious. Once I heard an Angel singing along, at the top of his voice, to the Association’s “Windy.”

There were undeniably scary times. In 2007, a woman—apparently drunk or mentally ill or both—staggered out of the Edge Bar on the block, screaming curses, and tried to storm the clubhouse. She was found outside the club, beaten nearly to death, a few hours later. The cops shut down the block and filled it with cruisers and uniformed officers; sharpshooters stormed up our stairs and took positions on the roof, aiming at the clubhouse. Josie and her sister Maxie, at a playdate at a friend’s house on East 14th Street, were stuck there—and I was unable to leave my own building—until that evening, when the cops let people return. These days, the city is careful about trying to enter the clubhouse; it has paid nearly a million dollars in fines for raids later determined to be illegal. There have been several beatings and a stabbing in our years here; cabdrivers and tourists who’ve gotten too close to the bikes have been threatened. In the old days, it was worse: Club member “Big Vinny” Girolomo (whose motto—”When in doubt, knock ‘em out”—is inscribed on a bronze plaque above the clubhouse door) was charged with throwing his girlfriend to her death from the roof. A boy lost his hand in a fireworks accident during one of the Angels raucous blockwide Fourth of July parties. In 1985, the FBI stormed the building, seized cocaine and meth, and arrested 15 people. The Angels later sued in civil court (in a case presided over by future Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor), arguing that the raid had been illegal. The jury agreed.

There’s no doubt that the club’s history is stained with racism and anti-Semitism. Yet a 1983 pro-Angels documentary quotes two of the Angels’ Jewish defense attorneys, Stanley Siegel and Herman Graber, insisting that the Angels aren’t anti-Semites, despite their penchant for Nazi memorabilia and swastikas. They’re actually right-wing patriots, “not fascists,” Graber affirms. Siegel continues, “Perhaps best suited to the most conservative wing of the Republican party— the Goldwater wing.” (In the film, one of the 3rd Street club members who shows off a vintage SS patch on his leather jacket is Howie Weisbrod, who insists that the patch merely symbolizes the fact that the SS were “the elite of its corps” and says he wears the patch because it was “a gift from a brother.” He continues, “You say we’re fascistic, we’re anti-Semitic or whatever. Well, I guess I’m the proof that we ain’t, you know, because I’m Jewish, and I sure ain’t a fascist and I sure ain’t anti-Semitic, because I don’t hate myself.”) Still, stories of the club’s racism and antisemitism abound. A 1971 New York Times article on the club describes an Angel with “I hate Jews” tattooed on one bicep and “I hate [the n-word]” tattooed on the other.

In recent years, as the Angels have become less associated with murder and meth and more associated with traditional commerce, their use of the legal system has increased. The group has sued dozens of companies for trademark infringement, including Toys R Us, Amazon, Zappos, Walt Disney, Marvel Comics, and a teenage girl selling handmade Death’s Head patches on Etsy.

But my memories of the club will always be writ small. The most indelible: Shortly after the terrifying police action that shut down the block, I was rounding the corner of First Avenue and East 3rd Street with Maxie, then aged three. I heard loud popping noises. I hesitated. Gunshots? But there was no screaming, so I carefully set off for our apartment, holding tight to Maxie’s hand. The noise got louder. And then we saw Kevin, standing behind the Angels’ battered blue van, jumping up and down on a sheet of bubble wrap. Maxie stared, huge-eyed. Kevin spotted us. “Come on!” he gestured to Maxine. I released her hand. She ran over to Kevin, who took both her hands, and the two of them jumped up and down together, giggling. Bang! Bang! Bang! After a few minutes, Maxie told Kevin, “My sister loves bubble wrap! She will be sad she didn’t jump too.” Kevin opened the back of the van, where there were several giant rolls of bubble wrap. He made a handle for one with packing tape and presented it to me. We said thank you and goodbye, and took it inside. I spread the bubble wrap over the floor of our entire apartment, and Josie and Maxine bounced and bounced and bounced.

Marjorie Ingall is a columnist for Tablet Magazine, and author of Mamaleh Knows Best: What Jewish Mothers Do to Raise Successful, Creative, Empathetic, Independent Children.