A note on the author and translator of the short story, The Encounter, published in Tablet.
After fleeing east from Poland to Russia in 1938 and serving in the Red Army for the duration of World War II, the Yiddish writer Mendel Mann eventually made his way to the newly founded state of Israel in 1948. He lived there—a productive writer in the small and beleaguered world of Yiddish literature—until 1961, when he chose to move to Paris to work for the Yiddish newspaper Undzer Vort (Our Word). Mann remained in Paris until his death in 1975. The following story comes from his 1966 collection Seeds in the Desert, which has been translated into English for the first time by Heather Valencia and will be available in February in an edition published by the Yiddish Book Center. Mann’s characters are fighting to build new lives and new identities for themselves in Israel. Their chief opponent in this struggle are most often the memories not only of what they have survived, but what they had to do to survive. These stories poignantly question how trauma informs identity; asking how traumatic experiences can or cannot be reconciled with efforts to start again, and if it is possible to reclaim the identity and the traditions that came before. Seeds in the Desert is the first work to be published as part of the Yiddish Book Center’s new publishing initiative. You can read more here.
Translator bio:
Heather Valencia was a lecturer in German language and literature at the University of Stirling, Scotland. She has taught at Yiddish summer programs and teaches a Yiddish class in Edinburgh.
Author bio:
Mendel Mann (1916-1975) was born in Płońsk, Poland. When World War II broke out, Mann fled to the Chuvash Soviet Socialist Republic, where he worked as a teacher before enlisting in the Red Army. The family emigrated to Israel in 1948. Mann’s final homeland was France: In 1961 he moved to Paris to work for the Yiddish newspaper Undzer Vort (Our Word). He died suddenly at age 59. His son Zvi still lives in Israel.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.