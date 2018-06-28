Peppers first arrived from the New World in the port of Naples, then a Spanish city, in the early 16th century. They were spread around the Mediterranean by so-called Turkish merchants, mostly Sephardic Jews, who sold the seeds as they sold spices. Eventually, Jews who had migrated south to North Africa to escape the Inquisition in Spain began adding them to the colorful potpourri of salads served as a first course at Friday night dinners, mostly followed by meat or fish couscous and fresh fruit for dessert. In those days before freezers and canning, a way of preserving the peppers was to cook and marinate them in olive oil with garlic and lemon juice.
North African Jews were not the only ones who did this. Turkish merchants also brought peppers to the Danube Valley of Bulgaria and Hungary, where they were, and still are, preserved and bottled for our consumption.
Whenever red peppers are on sale, I love to make red pepper salad (recipe here). I learned this recipe many years ago from an Algerian cook when I lived in Jerusalem and still make it for Sabbath dinners or throughout the week, sometimes combined with omelets, pasta dishes, or other salads.
*
Like this article? Sign up for our Daily Digest to get Tablet Magazine’s new content in your inbox each morning.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.