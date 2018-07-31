One of my joys of summer is cooking and eating rhubarb. My garden is prolific with the tart-tasting vegetable. I gently pull out the edible leaf stalks, selecting the sweeter red ones and discarding the leaves, to make pies, pavlovas, cakes, compotes, and crumbles using recipes from every country in Europe.
A few years ago when I was visiting Strasbourg, France, doing research for my book Quiches, Kugels and Couscous, My Search for Jewish Cooking in France, it seemed that every Jewish cook I visited served me a rhubarb tart topped with a custard, unlike American rhubarb pies, which almost always marry rhubarb with the sweeter strawberry.
Earlier this summer I was delighted to taste a delicious Alsatian rhubarb tart at a weekly potluck Torah study group on Martha’s Vineyard. The woman who brought the flaky-crusted dessert had just discovered that her grandmother, who came from Alsace, was Jewish. The tart was exactly like those I had tasted at Jewish homes in France except for the addition of Crisco, that American vegetable-based substitute for lard. (When Crisco hit the market in 1910, it was so popular that Procter & Gamble advertised that “the Hebrew race had been waiting for Crisco for 4,000 years.”)
This tart (recipe here) is delicious and, if you like strawberries with your rhubarb, just serve them on the side with a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream.
*
Like this article? Sign up for our Daily Digest to get Tablet Magazine’s new content in your inbox each morning.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.